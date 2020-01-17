Strut your stuff for charity: North-east models wanted for catwalk events

An inspiring fundraiser which has already raised more than £1 million for the fight against cancer will return this spring.

Friends of Anchor has launched the search for potential models for its Courage on the Catwalk and Brave events.

The models will be given professional training before strutting their stuff at the Beach Ballroom in front of loved ones, friends and charity supporters.

Men and women who have beaten cancer, or are going through treatment, are being sought for the events.

Brave will be held on May 7-8 while Courage on the Catwalk takes place on May 9-10.

For more information or to apply, call 01224 859170 or email info@friendsofanchor.org