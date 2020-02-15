Strong winds expected to batter north-east as Storm Dennis sweeps in

A weather warning for wind is in place for the north-east this weekend with Storm Dennis is expected to batter the country.

The Met Office issued the alert which is in effect from 10am tomorrow until noon on Monday.

The weather forecaster has said that the strength of the winds is still uncertain, but gusts could reach up to 70mph, although it is more likely to be gusts of around 50mph.

A statement from the Met Office said: “Potential for very strong winds to develop in association with Storm Dennis.

“The location and strength of the strongest winds is uncertain at this stage, but there is a small chance that winds will gust up to 70 mph for a time. More typically winds will gusts to 50 mph at times.

“The strongest winds could also coincide with the Monday morning peak travel period.

“Some coastal routes, sea front and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are also expected.

Heavy rain driven by wind speeds of up to 80mph is predicted during #StormDennis this weekend. Please #RespectTheWater… Posted by Aberdeen Lifeboat on Friday, 14 February 2020

The Aberdeen Lifeboat team also issued guidance ahead of the predicted adverse weather, and encouraged anyone who sees anyone in trouble to dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.