Strong winds could cause travel disruption in north-east as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for strong winds in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Gusts of up to 65mph are expected to hit the region between between 6am and 10pm on Saturday.

What to expect

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

A post on the forecaster’s website said: “Strong, gusty winds are expected across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England during Saturday.

“The strongest winds will likely occur in the vicinity of heavy, squally showers.

“While not all areas will see the strongest winds, gusts of 55-65 mph are expected in places.

“Exposed parts of northern and western Scotland may see gusts of 65-75 mph.

“Showers will fall as a mixture of rain, hail and sleet with snow accumulations expected to be restricted to higher ground (above 200 to 300 m). Winds will gradually moderate during Saturday evening.”