Strong winds could cause travel disruption in north-east as Met Office issues weather warning

Strong winds could cause travel disruption in the north-east, the Met Office has said, as it declared a weather warning.

Forecasters are urging north-east residents to prepare for a spell of gusty winds – up to 48mph – in the region between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

The warning is yellow – meaning ‘be prepared’ – will last from noon on Monday until 9am on Tuesday.

A Met Office spokesman said: “A spell of strong winds is likely to cross Scotland between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, potentially bringing travel disruption.

“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

“There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close, that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

