Strong winds blow down part of north-east home

A section of north-east property was blown down due to the strong winds hitting the region.

Emergency services were called to Harrison Terrace in the Bishopmill area of Elgin at around 2pm following reports part of the gable end of the property had collapsed.

Pictures of the property showed a section of roof had fallen down exposing the attic and roof timbers.

Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue both attended the scene and the road was closed.

Nobody was injured.

The incident was reported to Moray Council, with a structural engineer giving police the all clear to reopen the road at around 6pm.