Stroke survivors take on virtual Munro challenge for charity

Two stroke survivors have joined a virtual challenge, which will see hundreds of Scots conquer all 282 Munros from their homes.

Chris Robinson, 40, from Aberdeen, suffered a serious stroke in November 2018 which left him unable to walk. He was told it would be a long time before he would walk again.

Now, he is taking on Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s virtual Munro challenge on May 1 to raise vital funds to help other stroke survivors to get back on their feet and encourage them to keep going in their recovery journey.

Chris said: “Going from walking one day to not being able to the next was a massive change for me but I never stopped to focus too much on what I couldn’t do. I was overcome with determination to get back to walking.

“With walking being the one thing that was most affected by my stroke, I wanted to create a challenge which encompassed walking.

“I have spent the past year learning to walk again and although I can walk now, I am still only at 80%. I have to think about every footstep before I take it.

“I had been planning to conquer 10 peaks over the course of 2020 to help me with my recovery and to raise money for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland. They were always there at the end of the phone if I needed them.

“I didn’t want to let lockdown put my recovery journey on hold so when I found out Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland were doing the Munro Challenge, I knew it was something I wanted to do.

“I have worked really hard to get to where I am today and it’s great to be part of a Scotland-wide team taking on this walking challenge.”

Douglas Sewell, 61, from Inverness, will also take on the Munro Challenge. He had a severe stroke in 2017 which left him struggling to walk, speak and eat.

He will be camping in his garden for 7 days leading up to his Munro challenge to make the experience authentic and add an outdoor element.

Douglas said: “Every year since the stroke I’ve tried to progress my recovery by doing something more challenging.

“This began with just being able to walk confidently, and then walking greater distances, walking up Munros again and last year walking the Scottish National Trail (536 miles).

“I’ve always incorporated this with raising money for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland. The support I received from their stroke nurse, Geraldine, really helped me to build confidence and overcome the situation.

“This challenge will help me continue to progress my recovery and stay healthy and fit to avoid another stroke. I walked up many Munros prior to my stroke and the Munro Challenge is a great way to re-connect with them, albeit virtually.

“It’s a great idea and I want to encourage others to stay active as well. Ten members of my family have already signed up for the Munro Challenge. It’s a great way to stay connected during this time.

He added: “I’m not going to let Covid-19 stop me from continuing to get healthy and fit or from doing challenges to raise money for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.”

To join Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland’s virtual Munro walking challenge visit: www.chss.org.uk/step-up