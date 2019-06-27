Strike action at Aberdeen International Airport postponed

Union chiefs have called off a planned strike at Aberdeen International Airport but further action is still set to go ahead.

Staff were due to walk out today, but union Unite confirmed the action has been postponed for further talks.

However, tomorrow’s strike between 6am and 10am, in what will be the third action in a month, will still take place.

The industrial action was sparked over a row about pay and earlier this week the union had confirmed the strikes would take place after staff rejected a 3% pay increase offer.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “We have suspended the action for meaningful discussions to take place. The company has offered to have talks and we are open to negotiations.

“We have not cancelled tomorrow’s walkout but we will meet management.

“We are going into this meeting hopeful.”

An airport spokeswoman said: “Strike action has been postponed today only to allow for further discussions to take place.”