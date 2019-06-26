Strike action at Aberdeen International Airport postponed

Union chiefs have called off a planned strike at Aberdeen International Airport, but further action is still set to go ahead.

Staff were due to walk out tomorrow, but union Unite confirmed the action has been postponed for further talks.

However, action scheduled for Friday between 6am and 10am will still take place.

The industrial action was sparked over a row about pay and earlier this week the union had confirmed the strikes would take place after staff rejected a 3% pay increase offer.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “We have suspended the action for meaningful discussions to take place.

“The company has offered to have talk and we are open to negotiations.

“We have not cancelled Friday’s walk-out, but we will meet with management.

“We are going into this meeting hopeful.”

An Aberdeen International Airport spokeswoman said: “Strike action has been postponed on Thursday only from 6.00 to 10.00am to allow for further discussions to take place.”