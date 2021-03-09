Strictly star set to do the Time Warp as Rocky Horror heads for Aberdeen

A Strictly Come Dancing champion is set to do the Time Warp when The Rocky Horror Show comes to Aberdeen again.

Ore Oduba, who won the phenomenally popular BBC dance show in 2016, will star as Brad Majors in Richard O’Brien’s cult musical when it arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre from April 25 next year.

“I can’t wait to join the cast of the Rocky Horror Show. Like everybody, I’ve missed the stage so much and Rocky really is the perfect show to welcome audiences back to theatres,” said Ore, who is best known for presenting BBC children’s news programme Newsround and who has starred on stage in Curtains and Grease.

Desperate to do the Time Warp again

“It’s such an iconic musical with songs that everyone knows, so I’m sure the Rocky fans will be desperate to do the Time Warp again! I’m so excited to get started and tour the country with our production… just got to remember to pack my stockings!”

The Rocky Horror Show has been performed all over the world since it first opened in 1973. It tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter by chance when their car breaks down outside his house.

It’s an adventure they’ll never forget, bursting with timeless songs such as Science Fiction/Double Feature, Dammit Janet and the classic hit, The Time Warp. The Rocky Horror Show is the perfect musical to help people forget the doom and gloom of the past year.

Rocky was big screen sensation

Ore will star alongside some returning cast members when the show tours such as Stephen Webb (Jersey Boys / Legally Blonde) as Frank, Philip Franks (The Darling Buds of May) as the Narrator. Joining them will be fan -favourite Haley Flaherty (Mamma Mia / Chicago) as Janet.

The musical has been a stage hit – performed in more than 30 countries – as well as a big screen sensation. It was filmed in 1975, starring Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon, as well as O’Brien himself.

Tickets for The Rocky Horror Show at His Majesty’s are on sale now at Aberdeen Box Office.