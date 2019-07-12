Strictly star AJ Pritchard bringing UK tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard is stepping out on a UK tour… including a date at P&J Live.

The popular professional dancer will arrive with his AJ Live 2020 tour on Friday March 6 next year… the first time he has brought his show to the north-east.

It will see AJ – who became a firm favourite with viewers after joining Strictly in 2016 – combine some of his best moments from the BBC show with newly choreographed routines for all the family to enjoy.

AJ, who will be joined by his pick of the best young dance talent in the country, said: “I am so excited to be bringing AJ Live 2020 out to venues around the UK.

“I have been planning this tour since I first began dancing aged 12, so you are in for a real treat and I cannot wait to share my vision with you.”

The dancer said he toured the UK for the first time earlier this year and had audiences out of their seats dancing, with standing ovations each night.

“AJ Live 2020 will be no different! I hope you can all join me for the night of your life,” he said.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said Strictly fans would be in for a treat when AJ arrives at the state-of-the art venue next year.

“He is one of the most popular and charismatic professionals on Strictly and I know everyone who loves the show will love the chance to see AJ perform in person here at P&J Live,” she said.

“I know it will be an absolutely glittering night and will send everyone dancing home with a huge smile on their faces.”

AJ made it to the semi-final on his first outing with the show along with his first celebrity dance partner the Olympian Claudia Fragapane.

He reached the semi-final again the following two years, first with singer Molly King and again last year with Paralympian Lauren Steadman.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Wednesday July 17 from pandjlive.com. The venue will also offer a presale from 9am on Tuesday.