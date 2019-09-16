Strictly Come Dancing to bring live tour to P&J Live

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is set to waltz its way to the north-east for the first time next year.

The dancers will arrive at Aberdeen’s new entertainment venue P&J Live on January 21 and 22.

Strictly 2018 champion Stacey Dooley is returning to host the tour for the first time.

She will be joined on stage by celebrities and professional dancers from the 17th series of the BBC One show.

Judging and casting announcements will be made over the coming months.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Stacey said: “I’m so excited to be joining the Strictly gang again and can’t wait to experience it from a different perspective.

“I’m really looking forward to hosting the tour as I know it’ll be a blast.

“I had such an amazing time last year. I hope I’ll find a way to get those dancing shoes back on again too.”

P&J Live audiences are being promised an evening of dance entertainment filled with colour, excitement and humour during the three shows.

Dance routines including the quickstep, jive, paso dobles, rumbas, foxtrots and salsa will be on show.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “We can’t wait to bring the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour to Aberdeen for the first time to Strictly fans in the north-east.

“Earlier in the year the professional tour was held at the AECC so we can’t wait to bring the energetic live tour to our new venue for an even better experience.”

Audiences will also have the power to decide who wins the Glitterball Trophy at the end of each performance.

The tour judges will provide their feedback and scores after each act and the audience can vote via text for their favourite couple, with their vote deciding who wins.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 9am on Thursday and general tickets will be on sale from 9am the following day. Tickets can be bought at pandjlive.com