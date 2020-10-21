Strictly Come Dancing stars to bring spectacular new show to Aberdeen

Stars of Strictly Come Dancing are heading for Aberdeen in a spectacular new show.

Strictly Presents: The Power Of Dance is an all-new spectacular will feature the awe-inspiring and sequin-clad Strictly professional dancers Janette Manrara, Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and Neil Jones – together with two very special guest stars to be announced soon.

Telling the story of what it means to be a dancer, it will be at the Music Hall on June 26 next year for two shows, one at 2.30pm and one at 7.30pm.

Directed and choreographed by former Strictly professional dancer Trent Whiddon and his wife Gordana Grandosek, the tour will give each of the performers the opportunity to tell the audience about their relationship with dance through stunning choreography and beautiful storytelling.

The promoters said: “Audiences will enjoy an array of magical music and dazzling dance from all around the world – from Latin and ballroom to rock and roll and street dance and everything in between.”

The announcement comes just days after the launch of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, which pulled in an audience of 8.6 million viewers.

Tickets for Strictly Presents: The Power of Dance will go on sale this Friday at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/