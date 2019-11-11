Strictly Come Dancing stars revealed for P&J Live show

The celebrity line-up for Strictly Come Dancing’s visit to Aberdeen has been announced.

The makers of the hit BBC show have revealed which stars from the current series will be taking to the floor at P&J Live in January.

Sky Sports presenter Alex Scott, actress Catherine Tyldesley and EastEnders actress Emma Barton will all star in the live show.

They will be joined by CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, actor Kelvin Fletcher, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell and social media sensation Saffron Barker.

Also signed up are reigning champion Stacey Dooley – who will host the event – and judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.

Alex said: “I’m really excited for next year’s tour – I hope I’ll get the chance to perform some of my favourite routines again.

“Strictly has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m thrilled that I’ll get to dance for everyone who has voted for me on the TV series.”

Mike added: “I’m so thrilled to be asked to go on the Strictly tour. I’ve loved my journey on the TV show and have lost a stone and a half in weight – that shows how good dancing is for you.

“I think I’ve shown that even a non-dancing dad in his 50s can learn some moves and hopefully I can inspire people in venues across the country too.”

Karim described dancing every week in the competition as a “buzz” and said he was looking forward to performing live in some of the biggest arenas in the UK.

And Catherine added: “I’m so delighted to be continuing my Strictly journey on the live tour.

“I have absolutely fallen in love with dancing, so I can’t wait to get back on that dance floor and perform for Strictly fans once more.”

The tour will visit Aberdeen on January 21 and 22.

Performances begin at 7.30pm on January 21 and 2.30pm and 7.30pm the following day.

Tickets are on sale now and available from pandjlive.com from £40.70, including booking fees.