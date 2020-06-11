Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse is heading to Aberdeen

Strictly Come Dancing’s reigning champion, Oti Mabuse, is waltzing her way to Aberdeen.

Her new show – I Am Here – will take to the stage of the Music Hall on May 21 next year and is sure to be a treat for her fans from both Strictly and The Greatest Dancer, where she is a winning mentor.

Oti announced her ambitious UK tour, with 50 performances on BBC’s The One Show.

She said: “It’s like a dream come true to be announcing my first ever tour! Performing on stage is something I feel so passionately about, and I can’t wait to get out on the road and share my story with you all.”

I Am Here is a direct translation of Oti’s name in Setswana, a language spoken in South Africa.

It is described as: “A whirlwind celebration of the influences and inspirations that took her on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream.

“From mesmerising Jives and pumping Sambas to South African traditional dances, this is an explosive night of dance and music that will set your heart racing.”

For her tour, joining Oti will be some of the world’s greatest dancers and the West End’s finest singers and musicians, for what promises to be a night of electrifying choreography.

She is one of the most popular professionals on Strictly Come Dancing, and last year lifted the Glitterball with partner, Kelvin Fletcher.

Oti also mentored ballroom dancers Michael and Jowita to victory in The Greatest Dancer this year.

During lockdown, she and fellow Strictly pro Karen Hauer have been curating the successful Home Festival, which has brought much needed joy and dancing to living rooms across the country and further afield.

Oti was also recently announced as the new presenter for hit CBeebies show Boogie Beebies.

Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects Ben Torrie said: “Attracting performers the quality of Oti Mabuse is something we strive for and we are delighted she will be visiting Aberdeen next year.

“We’re sure this will be a popular show with our audiences and can’t wait to see a Strictly and The Greatest Dancer winner on stage at the Music Hall.”

The I Am here tour, will see her criss-cross the country, starting on April 16 in Peterborough and ending with a special concert at the London Coliseum in June.

Tickets for her Music Hall appearance will be on sale from this Friday and can be bought from the APA Box Office.