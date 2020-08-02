Stricken fishing boat being towed back to north-east harbour

A north-east lifeboat crew is towing a broken down fishing boat back to safety.

The Russian trawler got into trouble about 35 miles off Fraserburgh shortly after 4pm.

The Shetland coastguard is co-ordinating the operation and a spokesman said the Fraserburgh RNLI crew were bringing the stricken boat back to the port.

He said: “We’ve got the Fraserburgh lifeboat are bringing back the vessel. It is a Russian trawler.

“The lifeboat has established a tow with them and they are towing them back to Fraserburgh.”