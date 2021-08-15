Stretch your legs, Parkrun is back and here’s where you can join in

Thousands of people across the country shoved on their sweatbands to celebrate the return of the free weekly community Parkrun event.

Suspended since the pandemic, Parkrun is now firmly back on the calendar for scores of places, including Crathes Castle.

The rural retreat just 15 miles from Aberdeen city centre was a picture of good health with runners making their return their meeting point.

More than 90 runners, joggers and walkers made it to this weekend’s event.

It was a rare sunny day in the north-east with light cloud, perfect conditions for getting back into the swing of things and blowing off the lockdown cobwebs.

And Crathes Castle provided idyllic scenery for everyone taking part, with rolling hills visible from the path through well-kept garden and woodland.

The setting dates back to the 16th century and is described by the National Trust for Scotland as a labyrinth of cultural history.

The entire course at the castle navigates the many established waking trails in the area, making it easier and safer for runners.

Other locations in the north and north-east include Aberdeen Beach Esplanade, Hazelhead Park, Aviemore and Elgin.

Parkrun is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people each weekend and the hugely popular free events are much-loved by communities up and down the country.

Volunteer-led, it has more than 317,250 helping at their various events around the country.

Anyone can take part in Parkrun, which takes place in 718 locations across the UK every Saturday at 9.30am.

You can find your nearest Parkrun event using their interactive map.

Though every route is different, all are either just over one mile long or just over three miles long.

They are free to participate in, but they do ask that you register your interest first.