Police were called to a two-car crash on the A92 this morning.

The incident involved an orange BMW and a red Mazada colliding on the A92, Aberdeen to Stonehaven road, just after the Shell petrol station.

A police spokesman said: “We received the call at around 7.31am today to a two-car accident.

“There are no injuries and we shut the road for a short time – but traffic should be moving freely now.

“The incident has been resolved now.”