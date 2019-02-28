Stretch of A90 reopens after truck and car crash

A section of the A90 shut by a crash has reopened.
Police were called to the Temple of Fiddes area following a collision involving a car and a truck.
#A90 S/B Stonehaven – Emergency services are temporarily holding traffic to allow recovery of an earlier RTC, this is causing delays in the area, be aware ⚠️#Aberdeenshire @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/XYRQRSwqv7
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 28, 2019
Traffic was temporarily stopped in the area to allow recovery of the vehicles, but it has since reopened.
Officers have said there were no injuries.