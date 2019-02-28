Thursday, February 28th 2019 Show Links
Stretch of A90 reopens after truck and car crash

by Callum Main
28/02/2019, 9:09 am
A section of the A90 shut by a crash has reopened.

Police were called to the Temple of Fiddes area following a collision involving a car and a truck.

Traffic was temporarily stopped in the area to allow recovery of the vehicles, but it has since reopened.

Officers have said there were no injuries.

