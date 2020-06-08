Stress and mental health most common reason for absences at north-east council

More staff were off ill with stress and mental health problems than any other illness at a north-east local authority earlier this year, new figures have shown.

New figures released by Aberdeenshire Council look at the performance of the local authority over the last quarter of the 2019/20 financial year.

During this period there was 52,823 absences reported, which is more than 3,000 above the target of 49,000.

The figures showed that illnesses related to stress and mental health accounted for a total of 9,598 calendar days.

Colds, flu and infection was the second most common reason for absences, with 8,853 days lost.

A total of 5,626 days were related to stomach and digestive issues, 4,878 for operations and 3,504 for back and neck problems.

Altogether, a total of 191,904 days of absence were reported in 2019/20, slightly higher than the 192,227 days of absence in 2018/19.

Aberdeenshire Council has reiterated its commitment to supporting the wellbeing of staff.

It has a number of initiatives available to assist those who need it.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Whilst our employees’ wellbeing is always vitally important, it has never been more critical over the last few months during the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A regular wellbeing newsletter is sent out to all staff and we provide stress management training to all employees and we have a very comprehensive wellbeing policy, an Employee Assistance Programme and work in partnership with trade unions.

“Our chief executive has also been holding regular meetings for all managers and employees to provide support and ensure morale is kept high.”

It follows after earlier this year, Aberdeen City Council staff who are members of trade union Unison took part in a stress in the workplace study.

The study found staff at the nearby local authority felt they were struggling under an increasing workload due to staff reductions and increased digitisation.

Of 204 respondents, 173 people felt they had been subjected to excessive demands at work, while 121 of 156 people questioned felt the council did not understand stress caused by organisational change.