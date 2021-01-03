Street Pastors: How the volunteers working to keep people safe adapted in a year like no other

Famous for their spare flip flops, given to worse-for-wear women whose footwear choice has come back to haunt them after a night out, the Aberdeen Street Pastors are a staple in the city’s night-time economy.

A team of hardy Christian volunteers, they give up their time and weekend nights to make sure the people of Aberdeen are safe as they venture through the dark city.

However, like most organisations, the Street Pastors encountered a turbulent 2020 due to the Covid outbreak.

All their Friday and Saturday night patrols were stopped for about five months as the country went into lockdown.

But their hard work carried on, with many of the 100 volunteers putting their time to good use by helping with food banks, and even coordinating the vital Grampian Coronavirus Assistance Hub.

The Aberdeen Street Pastors did 15 patrols before lockdown and have undertaken 27 since August but ceased operations once again when the city moved into Level 3.

Coordinator Adrian Rowett paid tribute to the “amazing” people who volunteer with them.

He said: “We have 100 active street pastors but due to Covid, only 44 of them are doing patrols in Aberdeen.

“This year has really been a game of three halves for us here.

“First three months were full-on, with normal service and patrols but then it all kicked off in March.

“The middle was all dead space for us, and then from August, we had to adapt to a different world where things change week-on-week and we had to change the way we do our patrols.

“We used to do them from 10pm until about 4am, but had to change that due to the pubs and clubs closing earlier.

“With social distancing, we have no more hugs and physical contact either.”

The groups of volunteers were also trimmed number-wise, with groups of eight to 10 being dropped to three to four.

Mr Rowett hopes to expand their service even more into 2021, by working with another community group to do patrols in the harbour area of Aberdeen on Thursday nights.

He also wants to reintroduce the safe space van, which has been shelved for the time being due to Covid.

It used to be a popular spot for revellers and those in need during Friday and Saturday nights.

Mr Rowett added: “We want to be there for people, listen to them and give them advice, something we have done since we started in 2007.

“We have great relationships with night time venues, door staff and the police and help out in ways such as pointing lost people in the direction of hotels or taxis.

“We do basic first aid and we lend an ear or a hand to anyone who just wants to talk to us.

“Next year, I hope we can get back to recruiting more Street Pastors, do our regular patrols again and continue to support people.

“We have to respond to the trends and the night-time economy in Aberdeen and there will always be people on the street who need us.”

The Aberdeen Street Pastors were awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service last year, becoming the first street pastor initiative in Scotland to win it.