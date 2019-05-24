Street artists praised after graffiti incidents fall in Aberdeen

Street artists have been praised for helping to create a “growing sense of civic pride” after it emerged that reports of graffiti incidents in Aberdeen had dropped significantly over the past two years.

The city council dealt with 10 cases of graffiti over the first three months of this year compared to 59 over the same period in 2018.

Vandals struck on sites on streets across Aberdeen 163 times in 2017 and 180 times in 2016.

Of the 10 incidents reported this year, four were considered as offensive, classified as being of a “racist, homophobic, sectarian, or sexual nature”.

The offensive graffiti was discovered at Tollohill Square, Overton Park, Inverurie Road and Cardens Knowe.

The city council has attributed the drop in reported incidents to the work of artists involved in festivals such as Painted Doors and Nuart, which was launched in 2017, as well as the efforts of litter pick-up volunteers.

The successful Nuart festival, which took place in April this year, gives national and international artists the chance to showcase their work with many creating giant colourful murals and installations on the side of buildings.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We are delighted with the downward trend in graffiti in the city, which not only reflects the growing sense of civic pride initiatives such as Clean Up Aberdeen and major events such as Nuart have inspired, but highlights the great work our city centre response teams have been doing in tackling residual instances of graffiti.

“We have an agreement in place with Aberdeen Inspired which means that any graffiti, no matter where, is removed from the city centre.

“With Aberdeen Inspired acting as one voice for local businesses, this helps in speeding up the removal of graffiti from shop back doors and other private properties where owner permission was previously required.”

And Adrian Watson, chief executive of city business body Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Aberdeen Inspired has a very positive collaboration with the city council graffiti removal team which seeks principally to remove material which is offensive or inappropriate.

“However, it’s pleasing to see a downturn in these figures in a city which has led on cultural ‘street art’ through Painted Doors and of course Nuart Aberdeen where many of our resident artists have positively engaged and been given a platform to demonstrate their undoubted talents.”