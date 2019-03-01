Aberdeen foodbank use soars by 2000%

A new strategy to make sure no one goes hungry has been unveiled – after it emerged Aberdeen foodbank use has soared by more than 2,000%.

Food Poverty Action Aberdeen (FPAA), a partnership between organisations, including CFine, Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Cyrenians was announced yesterday.

Statistics from CFine show the number of food parcels handed out in a month from the foodbank at their Poynernook Road headquarters has grown from just 76 in January 2014 to a staggering 1,641 in January this year – a 21-fold increase.

Authors of the strategy laid out five aims, including tackling the causes of food poverty in the city, ensuring that children and vulnerable adults have access to at least one nutritious meal a day and to ensure that emergency and crisis support is available to ensure people struggling have access to food.

Bosses behind FPAA have also announced possible solutions to will help them meet these aims.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Proposed measures include supporting schools to use breakfast clubs or similar projects to alleviate food poverty in young people, promoting the adoption of the Real Living Wage in the city and holding cookery classes that also help people with budgeting skills.

Dave Simmers, the chief executive of CFine and the chairman of FPAA, said: “Food poverty and insecurity is an outrage in 2019. However, sadly this is a reality.

“Such is the scale of the challenge, as evidenced by FPAA’s experience, the only effective response can be through partnership working with agreed aims and goals between the public, voluntary and private sectors and through involving those with experience of having to struggle daily to feed themselves and their families.

“The need for our services has never been higher – and growing. Since January 2014, the monthly emergency parcel uptake has spiked up from 76 to 1641 in CFINE’s foodbank. The exponential growth in the number of parcels redistributed indicates the increasing level of financial, including food, insecurity in Aberdeen and north-east Scotland.”

“In order to reduce the number of people facing daily struggles to access food, we need the united support of the public, private and third sectors.”