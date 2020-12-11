Strange Sickness: Global backing for video game to bring medieval Aberdeen to life

Gaming enthusiasts from around the world have backed a new project to bring medieval Aberdeen to life.

Historians at Aberdeen University have launched an ambitious plan to create a new video game based on the city’s world-famous Burgh Records.

The game, Strange Sickness, will allow players to immerse themselves in Aberdeen’s history, interact with characters from medieval society and make decisions which will shape their own story.

Their Kickstarter campaign to bring alive the stories and characters contained within the thousands of pages of the documents, which are recognised by UNESCO for their historical importance, launched on November 26.

It attracted interest from around the world, surpassing 50% of its target within just two days with backers drawn from across Europe, the US, Canada, Australia and Jordan.

So far the game has smashed its initial target of £5,000.

© Supplied by Aberdeen University

Dr William Hepburn, a historical research fellow at Aberdeen University, who is leading the crowd-funding campaign for the game, said: “If we reach £6,000 in pledges, this will allow us to add a prologue to the game’s narrative.

“Here the player will be introduced to the late medieval city of Aberdeen and its inhabitants – and will be faced with decisions that shape the main narrative which follows.

“If we can reach £7,000, that will enable us to add an epilogue to the game’s narrative. This epilogue will be set some years after the events of the main narrative. Here players will be able to see the long-term effects of their actions.

“We’ve also added in ways for new and existing backers to pledge for more than one copy of the game as a gift.”

All profits from sales of the game, once it is built, will support the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust, which is raising much-needed funds for Aberdeen-based registered charities to help individuals, families and communities across the city experiencing severe financial hardship as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anyone wishing to lend their support to the development of Strange Sickness should visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/commonprofytgames/strange-sickness