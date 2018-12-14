Stowaway Gordon the Gecko found at Aberdeen oil firm

A stowaway Italian gecko has been discovered at an Aberdeen oil firm.

Dubbed Gordon the Gecko, the reptile was discovered in a Churchill Drilling Tools workshop in Torry.

The lizard was spotted by worker Declan Harkins who noticed a ‘scurrying movement’ while servicing one of the firm’s subs.

The 22-year-old technician said: “It was about two inches big and I’ll confess to getting a bit of a shock when I first saw him.

“Working in the Torry area of Aberdeen, we’re used to seagulls and I’ve even seen a fox, but you don’t expect to be sharing your working environment with a reptile!”

Colleagues at the firm nicknamed him Gordon before contacting the Scottish SPCA.

It’s believed the gecko made it’s way 1400 miles to Aberdeen from Italy in a shipment of tools.

Mike Churchill, chief executive of Churchill, said: “Our rental products are sent to and from operators across the globe, so it’s perhaps not so surprising to have the odd exotic visitor from time to time.”

