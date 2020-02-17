Storm Dennis spells end of Aberdeen’s Spectra festival

The last day of a festival of light in the city was called off due to strong winds from Storm Dennis.

Crowds of revellers flocked to Aberdeen city centre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to enjoy a whole host of free family entertainment as part of Spectra and organisers had been hopeful that last night’s activities could go ahead as planned.

However, they kept a close eye on the weather forecast throughout yesterday and announced in the afternoon that last night’s grand finale could not go ahead on safety grounds.

A Spectra spokesman said: “We have worked very hard to try and keep Spectra up and running despite Storm Dennis’s efforts.

“However, the safety and enjoyment of our visitors is paramount and unfortunately, due to extreme and changeable weather conditions, we are disappointed to have to cancel Sunday evening’s event.”

He added: “In the five years that the festival has been running, we have been very lucky with the weather.

“However, in the face of such extreme conditions we need to prioritise public safety.

“We’d like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to those who came and shared the return of Spectra with us this year.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Unfortunately due to safety reasons with Storm Dennis and the high winds, Spectra is cancelled.

“Thanks to everyone who came along in the last few nights. We’ve loved your photos and the atmosphere in the city centre has been fantastic.”

Spectra is to return next year and was this year given a five-year contact by the council – a move welcomed by organisers.