Storm Alex disrupts rail travel as rainwater floods tracks

Trains in the north and north-east of Scotland are facing significant disruption due to the adverse weather conditions, with a section of track in Aberdeenshire found to be flooded and an Inverness to London train cancelled.

Network Rail Scotland tweeted earlier this morning to say flooding had been found on the tracks between Dyce and Inverurie and between Elgin and Keith, leading the route between Aberdeen and Inverness to be closed.

The firm said local teams were assessing what needs to be done in the affected locations before they can be reopened.

— Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) October 4, 2020

Meanwhile, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said the train from Inverness to King’s Cross in London which was due to leave at 9.40am will instead leave from Edinburgh Waverley.

The train will not call at Inverness, Carrbridge, Aviemore, Kingussie, Newtonmore, Blair Atholl, Pitlochry, Dunkeld & Birnam, Perth, Gleneagles, Dunblane, Stirling, Falkirk Grahamston & Haymarket.