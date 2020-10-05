Storm Alex causes more damage to ceiling at historic baths amid restoration campaign

The significant heavy rain experienced in Aberdeen over the weekend has further damaged the Bon Accord Baths building, the campaign group seeking to save it has said.

Bon Accord Heritage recently launched a fundraiser for the 80-year-old swimming pool and leisure centre, which closed to the public in 2008.

Their campaign seeks to raise £150,000 to ensure the baths are wind and watertight, in the hope that the sum could help keep out the elements for another 20 years and allow the group to embark on an ambitious restoration project.

However, the group had to call for more assistance yesterday, as they posted a video to their Facebook page showing rainwater dripping from the high ceiling in the building’s vast art deco pool hall.

SAVE BON ACCORD BATHS UPDATEThe significant rainfall over the weekend has caused more damage in the Baths, putting the… Posted by Save Bon Accord Baths on Sunday, 4 October 2020

The post says Bon Accord Heritage are considering installing a ManSafe System, which prevents workers from falling while working at height, as they seek to clear out drainage channels and encourage water away from the more vulnerable parts of the roof.

They have asked anyone who could help with that work to contact them over email.

Fundraising efforts were boosted last month by an enormously successful open weekend, which attracted around 800 members of the public in one day looking for their first opportunity to glimpse the building’s interior in 12 years.

Many of those visitors donated, and the campaign group has since conducted a drone survey of the baths’ roof to help them understand the extent of the damage there.