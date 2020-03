An Aberdeen oil and gas contractor has sacked a number of North Sea workers due to a drop-off in demand related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dyce-based company Stork, owned by US multinational Fluor, sent redundancy notices to staff informing them the dismissal was due to a “reduced” North Sea requirement.

In the letter, seen by Energy Voice, Stork blamed the decision on a lack of “operational demand” resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.