Storage rooms could be turned into studios in bid reopen north-east sports centre

Equipment has been moved out and large stores could be converted into temporary studios to create more space as part of efforts to reopen the Moray Sports Centre in Elgin.

The £12 million complex, which only opened last year, has been exploring temporary solutions following its five-month coronavirus shutdown.

Yesterday signs were still being fixed and alterations were still being made ahead of the doors opening again on Monday.

Social distancing rules mean cycling studios that once held 25 bikes can now only hold six.

Fitness classes are poised to be moved to the cavernous sports hall from smaller rooms and outdoor balconies could potentially be used to keep the capacity for classes as high as possible.

Meanwhile, a 30-minute gap between sessions has been built into the centre’s timetables to enable cleaning to be carried out, including the use of a “fogging” machine that sprays sanitiser on to all surfaces.

Separate staircases will be used to access different parts of the building, with gym users diverted to a fire exit to leave to limit people in the reception area.

Bookings for sessions began flooding in within five minutes of the opening date being confirmed by the Scottish Government earlier this month.

However, chief executive Kathryn Evans explained preparations for the reopening have been building since April as guidance on the rules likely to be in place started to form.

She said: “It takes a lot of work to get the building up to the required standard.

“The advantage is we have a lot of space, which was intended to create a relaxed feel but now works in our favour with social distancing.

“I think people are ready to come back out and join us again and everyone is now very familiar with the types of rules we have to follow.

“After several months at home we’re not expecting people to come in exactly at where they were before. The classes will be tailored to ease people back in again.”