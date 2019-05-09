‘Stoney Banksy’ takes a bow after 15 years of creating iconic sculptures in north-east town

A mystery north-east artist dubbed the “Stoney Banksy” has stepped out of the shadows for the first time.

The sculptor – who has been leaving his work anonymously throughout Stonehaven for the last 15 years – has finally dropped his welding mask to reveal himself as Jim Malcolm.

The 68-year-old, who lives in the coastal town, has kept his identity a closely guarded secret, but has now decided to come forward for an interview.

Jim said: “People have been trying to find who I am for a while now.

“Personally I get a bit embarrassed about it.

“What does it matter who did or didn’t do it? This will be my first and last interview.”

Jim’s sculptures have been featured on national television since they first started cropping up in the seaside town.

A creel fishing boat he fashioned out of scrap metal last year appeared on Reporting Scotland and The One Show.

Despite the praise for much of the work, Jim insisted he’s not an artist.

He said: “I’m not an artist, no. I’m just a guy that sticks metal together.

“I make sculptures for the simple fact I enjoy doing it.”

Despite keeping his identity a secret, some of Jim’s friends in the town knew about his undercover hobby – even leaving scrap metal at his door to be used in the work.

Jim’s work is largely inspired by the sea, due to his experiences of sailing in his early years and working for much of his adult life on the water.

He said his first work, a steel salmon sculpture, started as a joke after a friend was found guilty of poaching.

But what started as a joke quickly became a hobby, with a number of sculptures, including boats, a seal and a lighthouse, all dropped near the Stonehaven shoreline under cover of darkness.

He admits that, despite having a rough idea where he will end up at the start of a piece, his sculptures are ever-changing.

He added: “It just evolves when I’m doing it.

“I never know what I’m going to make until I’m finished.”

Jim’s interview will be broadcast tonight on BBC Scotland, as part of the arts show Loop, at 11pm.