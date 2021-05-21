Stonehaven’s Open Air Swimming Pool to make a splash at reopening next weekend

The north-east’s only open air swimming pool will reopen next weekend – for the first time in two years.

Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool is hugely popular, with people from across the country enjoying a dip in the balmy 29C water.

The attraction was forced to remain closed last year due to the pandemic, but volunteers have been hard at work to ensure it is looking its best for the reopening on Saturday, May 29.

Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool have repainted the art deco pool, carried out renovations and even done the weeding.

Visitors will also be able to make a splash on the new £50,000 chute replacement.

Heart of the town

Friends chairman Pete Hill previously said the pool – which attracted 34,000 visitors in 2019 – was vital to the town.

He added: “Not only is it a source of pleasure to the townspeople but also it acts as a magnet bringing visitors from far- and even further afield who help buoy up the local economy.”

The Olympic-sized seawater pool will operate with bookable one-hour slots and other measures to keep customers and staff safe.

Mr Hill added: “We all missed the pool last year, I lost count of the number of times I would see both adults and kids looking longingly through the gate on the South Wall into the desolate pool area.

“This year it will be different – we’re not out of the woods yet and things will be different but we’re on our way back.”