Stonehaven train crash: Railway Magazine editor on how industry is pulling together in a time of tragedy

Wednesday’s derailment tragedy at Stonehaven has sent shockwaves throughout the tightly-knit railway community all across the UK.

We sat down today for a conversation with Chris Milner, editor of The Railway Magazine, to find out more about the industry’s reaction to the incident.

During the discussion, Mr Milner touches on a number of issues, including the dangers posed by landslips, confidence in the safety of rail travel, and the emotional impact the disaster has had on drivers, conductors and other rail staff throughout the country.

Mr Milner sent his sympathies to the families of the three people who died — driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury — and says the industry is “very shocked, very saddened and quite devastated by this terrible accident.”