Stonehaven residents told to be prepared for flooding at high tide

People in Stonehaven have been told to prepare for floods later today as rough weather approaches.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a series of flood warnings for different parts of the north-east.

Low-lying Cowie is at the biggest risk at high tide at 3pm, with the potential for waves overtopping.

There is currently a flood warning in place for #Stonehaven, with flooding impacts expected around the time of high tide at 3pm today. Please take action to protect your property. Floodline: 03459881188. Posted by Aberdeenshire Council on Monday, March 29, 2021

Sepa said a combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions could hit low-lying land, roads and property.

Meanwhile, Speyside is also on flood alert.

The areas from Spey Dam to Newtonmore, Sluggan to Dulnain Bridge and Spey Viaduct to Spey Bay have also been given a more serious flood warning.

Again, low-lying land is at particular risk, with the B9015 between Garmouth and Kingston singled out by the environmental body as a likely site for flooding.

The issues in the coastal parts of the region may be worse around high tide, which is around 1.10pm.

Maps of areas that have been given flood warnings by Sepa can be found in the gallery below.