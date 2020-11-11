Stonehaven rail crash: A ‘true testament to the solidarity of railway workers’ as appeal fund raises more than £142,000 for effected families

Rail Unions have thanked the public and rail workers for their overwhelming support after an appeal fund was launched following the rail disaster in August.

The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) and National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) set up the joint fund for the families of those who died during the train derailment at Carmont on August 12.

So far an incredible £142,200 has been raised.

The fund will be split equally between the families of Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie, and Christopher Stuchbury.

Kevin Lindsay, ASLEF’s organiser in Scotland, said: “I am humbled by this total, which is a magnificent effort by our members, our branches, and our fellow trade unionists.

“Whilst money will not bring back, to the families, their loved ones who died at Stonehaven, it will help them to deal with many of the practical matters and difficulties they will face.

“And I am determined, with my colleagues, to pursue the causes of this accident, and get the answers everyone wants, for the bereaved families, and for every other railwayman and woman.”

Mick Hogg, RMT regional organiser, said: “This is a true testament to the solidarity of railway workers, their families and friends.

“The money will help the families but we will continue to campaign to make the railway safer – including the changing of industry rules for reporting and responding to adverse weather conditions that need to be improved & strengthened – If we are to learn any lessons from this travesty‎.”

Mick Cash, general secretary for RMT, added: “I want to thank our local Aberdeen branch officials Ann Joss and Mike Rollo, along with Jim Gray from our Scottish Regional Council and Regional Organiser Mick Hogg, who have worked tirelessly with our ASLEF colleagues to raise this extraordinary sum of money for the families of the Stonehaven victims.

“They have helped ensure that those who lost their lives in this tragedy will never be forgotten.”

ASLEF and RMT wish to express our gratitude to Alan Rodgers, of Thompsons Scotland, who has independently verified the accounts.