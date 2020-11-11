Stonehaven rail crash: A ‘true testament to the solidarity of railway workers’ as appeal fund for families raises more than £142,000

A fund set up to support the families of the men who died in the Stonehaven rail crash has raised more than £142,000.

Rail unions have thanked the public and rail workers for their overwhelming support in the wake of the August 12 tragedy at Carmont.

The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) and National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) set up the joint fund.

It will be split equally between the families of Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie and Christopher Stuchbury.

The three men died when the 6.38am ScotRail Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street service derailed in bad weather.

Kevin Lindsay, ASLEF’s organiser in Scotland, said: “I am humbled by this total, which is a magnificent effort by our members, our branches, and our fellow trade unionists.

“Whilst money will not bring back, to the families, their loved ones who died at Stonehaven, it will help them to deal with many of the practical matters and difficulties they will face.

“And I am determined, with my colleagues, to pursue the causes of this accident, and get the answers everyone wants, for the bereaved families, and for every other railwayman and woman.”

Mick Hogg, RMT regional organiser, said: “This is a true testament to the solidarity of railway workers, their families and friends.

“The money will help the families but we will continue to campaign to make the railway safer – including the changing of industry rules for reporting and responding to adverse weather conditions that need to be improved & strengthened – if we are to learn any lessons from this travesty‎.”

Mick Cash, general secretary for RMT, thanked all those involved in collecting the “extraordinary sum” for the families.

“They have helped ensure that those who lost their lives in this tragedy will never be forgotten,” he added.