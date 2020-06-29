Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool to stay closed for remainder of season

Stonehaven’s Open Air Swimming Pool will stay closed for the rest of the 2020 summer season.

The pool was due to open at the end of May, but this was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Now, after discussions between Live Life Aberdeenshire and the Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool, it has been decided that the pool will not open this year.

Focus will now shift from running the pool, which is usually open from the end of May to the beginning of September, to fundraising for the future.

The Friends of the Pool hope to progress with improvement works as soon as that is practical, including the installation of a new chute which they have funded.

Councillor Wendy Agnew, who represents Stonehaven, said: “It’s disappointing, but I think the Friends realised it wasn’t going to be viable because it takes so long to get it ready for the opening.

“We’re now champing at the bit to get in to start doing maintenance on the pool, so we can have a super-duper opening next year.

“The last time it wasn’t open was in the Second World War, I think.”

A spokesperson for Live Life Aberdeenshire said: “Based on current industry guidance it is probable that if the pool were able to open, numbers would be severely limited and based around lane swimming – with no or limited access to changing.

“Coupled with the time and expense taken to prepare the pool and the length of actual season left, this is felt to be the most practical decision, though clearly we make it with a heavy heart.”