Stonehaven lifeboat launched to tow 30 foot log into shore

The Stonehaven lifeboat was launched on Friday evening after a large object was spotted in the water.

A volunteer crew was called out just after 7.30pm after a massive log was reported about one mile east of the town.

The in-shore lifeboat was launched to tow the log back into the land, where it will be disposed of properly.

A coastguard spokesman said: “They towed a large tree back into shore because it was a hazard to shipping.

“They are just arriving back into Stonehaven now (9.45pm).”