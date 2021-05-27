Stonehaven lifeboat launched on early morning rescue mission

The Stonehaven lifeboat was launched in the early hours of Thursday morning after a yacht broke down six miles north of the town.

Volunteers manned the lifeboat and went out to rescue the broken-down vessel at about 3.20am.

There were two people on board the yacht with engine problems being suspected as the cause of the breakdown.

An RNLI volunteer was put on the yacht to help them fix the issue, and the vessel was initially towed back to the harbour.

However, the engine sprang back into life and it made it back to land on its own, escorted by the Stonehaven lifeboat.

A coastguard spokesman added: “The lifeboat was called out at about 3.20am, and the operation ended a few minutes ago (6.45am).”