Stonehaven lifeboat called out to tow broken down vessel back into harbour

The Stonehaven lifeboat has been called out to rescue a broken-down vessel south of the town.

A call was made to the coastguard at about 12.20pm after a boat carrying three people suffered engine problems near Crawton.

It broke down, so the RNLI crew have been launched to help tow it back into the harbour.

The Stonehaven Coastguard Rescue Team will also meet them at that location to ensure they arrive safely back on land.

A coastguard spokesman added: “The boat is just getting towed back into the harbour after it broke down a short distance from Crawton.”