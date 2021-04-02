Stonehaven lifeboat and the coastguard help three teenage paddleboarders spotted close to shore at Strathlethen Bay

The coastguard and Stonehaven lifeboat team were called out this afternoon to help three teenage paddleboarders who were spotted close to shore at Strathlethen Bay.

A member of the public called for assistance after spotting three girls close to the shore at the bay, which is quite a remote location.

The Stonehaven RNLI boat launched at about 3.55pm to help with the incident, while a coastguard team also attended.

However, the paddleboarders were not in trouble and were leaving the water due to being cold and had called their parents to assist them.

The coastguard team remained on-scene to help them and made sure they made it to land safely and then across the coastal path back to dry land.

A coastguard spokesman confirmed they had “offered assistance” and make sure they were “not in danger.”

The lifeboat returned to berth before 5pm.

Coastguard to undertake extra patrols this weekend

The lifeboat call-out comes as the coastguard announced that they would be undertaking extra patrols along the coast this weekend.

Our teams will be conducting high visibility safety patrols over this #EasterWeekend. If you see us, give us a wave or… Posted by HM Coastguard – Aberdeen City & Shire on Thursday, April 1, 2021

They urged people visiting beaches over the Easter holidays to #BeCoastSafe and follow their code for a safe day out.

Take a fully charged phone with you and let someone know when you’ll be back

Take notice of warning signs and don’t climb up cliffs, they could be unstable

Always keep your dog on a lead at the coast, especially near cliff edges

Check the tide times and weather forecast before you head out, to avoid getting caught out by the tide

If you do decide to go into the water, choose a lifeguarded beach where possible

If you get into trouble in the water, stick your hand in the air, shout for help, and #FloatToLive

If the worst happens, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.