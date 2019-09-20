Stonehaven flood works to close street for four months

A north-east road will be closed for four months so work can continue on a multi-million-pound flood defence scheme.

Carron Terrace in Stonehaven will be shut next week as part of the £16 million works to protect homes.

Aberdeenshire Council has said the closure will allow work to take place as part of the Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme.

Residents have been warned they will be unable to park their cars on the street for the duration of the works starting on Monday.

Letters were sent to homeowners informing them of the restrictions.

The local authority has said access will still be available for pedestrians during the work.

Rachel Kennedy, principal engineer for roads, landscape services and waste at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “The closure of Carron Terrace for a period of four months is required to enable works to continue as part of the wider Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme. Pedestrian access will continue through to the affected area during the duration of the closure.

“The flood protection works in Stonehaven are progressing well and Aberdeenshire Council would like to thank the public both for their patience and their support of the improvement scheme.”

Stonehaven was devasted by flooding in 2009 and 2012 when the River Carron burst its banks.

It led to residents in the seaside town having to leave their homes for months while repairs were carried out.

The work will reduce the risk of flooding for up to 372 residential properties as well as a school and emergency service site.

Northern Ireland-based company McLaughlin and Harvey is carrying out the flood works on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

A section of Low Wood Road in the town was closed last month. The street isn’t expected to reopen until February next year.

The local authority removed one of the north-east’s oldest bridges as part of the scheme.

The 19th-Century White Bridge, which spanned the River Carron for 140 years, was removed in April.

It is currently in storage and isn’t expected to return to the site beside Carron Terrace until next year.

When the cast-iron structure does eventually return, it will be a metre higher to fit in with the new flood protection measures.

It will be placed on a new concrete deck, which will link into the flood defence walls, allowing an increased capacity for floodwaters to be contained.