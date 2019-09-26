Stolen car found crashed into railings on Aberdeen street

A car stolen in Aberdeen was found crashed into railings nearby.

The vehicle, a silver Volkswagen Golf, was taken from the North Anderson Drive area between 4pm and 11pm on Monday, September 16.

It was later found crashed into railings on Smithfield Drive in Northfield.

Officers believe the thief attempted to restart the car before leaving the area.

He has been described as a white man with a slim build, wearing a dark zip-up top and carrying a shopping bag.

PC Smith, from the Northfield community policing team, said: “We are appealing for information and ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact us.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with any motorists who were travelling on North Anderson Drive at around 10.50pm and may have seen the driver trying to restart the car or walking away from it.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0486 of 17 September, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.