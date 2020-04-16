Video: Aberdeen man’s bike returned after theft caught on CCTV

An Aberdeen man who had his bike stolen has had it returned.

Police launched an appeal for information after a bike belonging to Simeon Marinov was stolen from his property on Printfield Terrace at around 11pm on Monday.

During the theft, which was caught on CCTV, one man could be seen cutting the washing line before a second came along and lifted the bike above their heads and off the post.

The bike was returned to Simeon’s property yesterday while he was at work.

The 28-year-old said: “Personally I feel some responsibility that it wasn’t locked up properly.

“It was locked up outside the building but it wasn’t as secure as I thought it was.

“I’m happy to have it returned but I am looking forward to buying a new bike, as the one I have is not in good condition.

“I am confident the police will get to the bottom of what happened,” he added.