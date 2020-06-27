stillstandingfree: Dons hail 100 days of coronavirus kindness

Since football was shut down in the middle of March, Aberdeen FC has had to reckon with a radical shift in daily life – players are unable to set foot on their pitch, or even train within two metres of each other.

But the Dons have been far from inactive, taking the crisis as an opportunity to show their impact can stretch far beyond the walls of Pittodrie.

It has now been 100 days since the club launched their #StillStandingFree campaign to support its fans and vulnerable families across the city and beyond during the coronavirus lockdown.

In that time, staff and volunteers have made over 1,500 food deliveries, supporting 7,500 families including 4,200 children who may not otherwise have had a nourishing daily meal – clocking up more than 5,000 miles in the process.

And the support provided has been mental as well as physical.

Club and trust staff and volunteers have made 17,000 phone calls to check in with almost 13,000 fans and make sure they are coping well with lockdown.

Those fans who were identified as being vulnerable or struggling have also had the opportunity to speak with current players and past club legends, as well as manager Derek McInnes and chairman Dave Cormack.

The massive success of the campaign has not been entirely down to the club though – it has been boosted by the generosity of the Red Army, with almost 1,000 fans donating from around the world and support being offered from individuals and companies.

AFC Chairman, Dave Cormack, said: “Aberdeen Football Club has been at the heart of our community for over 100 years and, through this campaign, we’ve shown what it actually means to be a community club.

“Alfredo Di Stefano once said that ‘Aberdeen have what money can’t buy: a soul, a team spirit, built in a family tradition’. We’ve re-energised behind that motto and, as a result, the community and our fans have fallen in love with their club again.

“But we didn’t do it for these reasons, we set up the campaign because it was the right thing to do.

“Our response has been one of solidarity and support. Throughout our history, we have been supported by our revered and loyal Red Army, Standing Free every step of the way.

“This campaign has been our chance to rally behind those fans and the wider community and I’m both proud and humbled by what our amazing team of staff and volunteers has been able to achieve.

“Through our unique platform and reach, we’ve been able to connect with thousands of fans of all ages and from all backgrounds giving them reasons to smile in these scary and uncertain times.”

Dons skipper Joe Lewis personally made dozens of calls to fans.

He said: “It has been great talking to the supporters during this period and I actually found the calls often helped to lift my mood as well.

“To hear the excitement or shock in their voices when they realised it was me calling was fantastic and it was great to share memories of their stories about following the team. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before we’re all back together at Pittodrie!”

Veteran first team winger Niall McGinn has been making calls and deliveries as well as keeping fans entertained with a weekly blog throughout the campaign.

He added: “It was personally very humbling for me to be able to join the trust volunteers to make some deliveries.

“To see the happiness it brought to these families, who are really struggling during this tough period, was hugely satisfying.

“The club and the trust have done a fantastic job engaging with our supporters over the last 100 days and, given my relationship with AFC and its supporters, I was more than happy to play a small part in helping to raise their spirits during a worrying time.”

Derek McInnes said: “The campaign has well and truly underlined that AFC is a family club, at the heart of our community. It’s demonstrated what we, as a Club and Community Trust, can achieve when we all stand together.

“I’m very proud of all the players who have played their part in supporting our fans and the wider community.

“They’ve stepped up in their roles as ambassadors for and servants of the Club and they’ve brought real joy and comfort to some of our fans when they’ve needed it.

“It’s been a worrying and uncertain time for everyone, but it’s also been an amazing opportunity for us to connect with our fans and repay the amazing loyalty of the Red Army.”

Carole Innes, who has supported the club for 25 years, joined forces with other Dons fans to organise a GoFundMe page for the club. So far, it has raised £5,894.

She also appeared in the music video for the AFC Community Trust’s charity single, ‘Hang On’.

She said: “I think the club has really come out on top throughout this whole pandemic, its been brilliant.

“What they’ve done to help the community is amazing. Players have reached out to people through phone calls and just a five minute chat has made such a massive difference to people who are perhaps stuck inside on their own.

“It’s really made the club part of the community, going forward people will remember what the club did for people during this time.

“Aberdeen FC could have easily sat back and focused on their own problems, but they haven’t done that.

“People are buying season tickets, which aren’t cheap, not even knowing when they will be able to get back into a football ground which shows how much faith people have in the club.

“We’re very lucky to have a chairman like Dave who is not only a great businessman, but a massive Dons fan. Apart from his family, his first love is Aberdeen.

“Over past few months he’s engaged with the fans on social media and it’s made their day. It’s made people fall back in love with the club again after the past few years.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/onceadon

Derek Clark helped to deliver food parcels to the most vulnerable after being furloughed from Cormack Park.

He described his involvement in the trust’s work as “humbling”.

He said: “Once I got started I absolutely loved it. I was actually disappointed when I got the call from Cormack Park to go back to work.

“I’m in a fortunate position and I really did find it humbling coming across kids and families who were genuinely thankful for small things we all take for granted, such as a packet of crisps or treats here and there.

“We live in a fairly affluent area up here in Aberdeen and I think sometimes we forget how something like the coronavirus pandemic can affect everybody.

“We can judge people by an address but I think if more people got involved in the AFC Community Trust, people would stop doing that.

“These are ordinary people who have been affected by coronavirus because somebody has taken ill, or they’ve stopped getting paid. It’s a situation any of us could find ourselves in if we were unlucky.

“With the football starting back on TV you can see that football is nothing without its fans, because the games don’t have the atmosphere.

“But I think this has really proved that there’s a link between the club and the fans which will never go away, just get stronger.”

Maureen Smith, who has been shielding since March due to her COPD, said: “I’ve had And four phone calls from the community trust which is brilliant.

“The first time they phoned was around two weeks into lockdown. I was taking it quite hard at that point.

“It’s all very well when people text you and send you messages on social media, but when somebody picks up the phone and speaks to you it makes a huge difference to your mental health.

“It’s been amazing, Dave Cormack goes above and beyond for people. I’m so proud to be a Dons fan.”