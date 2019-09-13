Still no sightings of man last seen in north-east town eight weeks ago

Officers are continuing to search for a missing north-east man, eight weeks after he disappeared.

Aivars Kajaks was last seen in the Broad Street area of Peterhead on July 18.

The 44-year-old was reported missing by his family, and since then police have been carrying out extensive searches, house-to-house inquiries and CCTV checks.

Specialist officers, coastguard staff and lifeboat teams have all been involved, however the search will now be scaled back as no information has come to light.

Peterhead Inspector George Cordiner said a “significant amount” of time had been spent on the case to help officers build up a picture of the missing man’s life.

He said: “This has helped guide our searches and lead our checks, however despite the extensive amount of work that has taken place so far, we have yet to establish where he now is.

“With a lack of further information, we need to be realistic and these inquiries will be scaled back as more time passes.

“We will continue to keep an open mind in relation to what has happened to Aivars and I urge anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible – it is never too late.”

Aivars is around 5ft 6in, with short brown hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans and a jacket.

He is known to work odd jobs and stay with friends on a short-term basis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 4151 of August 10.