Stewart Milne’s two decades of digging deep to help steer club he loves

Stewart Milne has guided Aberdeen FC through some major changes over the last two decades at Pittodrie, making sure the club secured success on and off the pitch.

Milne was instrumental in working alongside other clubs to establish the Scottish Premier League in 1998 and served on its board for five years.

Milne appointed Derek McInnes as manager in 2013 and has held on to the 48-year-old despite offers from other clubs. During McInnes’ six and a half years in the dugout at Pittodrie the club have won the 2014 League Cup as well as playing in four cup finals; finished in the top three of the Premiership and played in Europe. They also doubled their income during that time.

Under Milne’s chairmanship, the club established the award-winning charity the AFC Community Trust in 2013. People have participated in its activities more than one million times – and the trust even scooped a top Europe-wide award for its dementia-friendly programme.

Milne unveiled his vision to move eight miles from Pittodrie and build a new stadium at Kingsford in May 2016. He predicted the move would bring an economic boost to the entire north-east.

Milne was at the helm as the club secured planning permission for the Kingsford site in April 2018 so the club could build a new 20,000-seat stadium, training complex and community hub. It was given the green light despite a legal battle with the No to Kingsford campaign group.

In December 2018, multi-millionaire Dave Cormack was appointed as the club’s new vice chairman, having joined the board 18 months previously. The lifelong Dons fan had served as chief executive at Aberdeen between 2001 and 2003.