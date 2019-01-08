Stewart Milne withdraws plans to build 85 homes in Aberdeen

Plans to build an 85-home development have been withdrawn.

Stewart Milne Group has pulled its application to build 85 homes at Friarsfield Road, Cults.

A spokeswoman for the housebuilder said the plans were withdrawn as the firm no longer owns the site, which has been handed over to CALA Homes.

A design statement for the development said it would offer a range of properties which could serve “local needs”.

However, Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council raised concerns over the proposals.

Members argued that building more homes in the area would place “additional strain” on Cults Primary and Cults Academy with both schools at, or close to, capacity.

The group also called for firmer controls on construction work to protect nearby residents from noise and dust.

