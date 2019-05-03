Steven Donaldson Murder Trial: Jury retires to consider verdict

Jurors in the Steven Donaldson murder trial have retired to consider their verdicts.

Following 19 days of evidence during a case which got under way at the High Court in Edinburgh on April 1, the jury of eight women and seven men were sent out by trial judge Lord Pentland shortly after noon yesterday to begin their deliberations.

Steven Dickie, Callum Davidson and Tasmin Glass all deny murdering 27-year-old Aberdeen oil worker Mr Donaldson on June 6 or 7 last year.

Glass, 20, and Dickie and Davidson, both 24, all from Kirriemuir, face a single charge of arranging to meet Mr Donaldson at Kirriemuir’s Peter Pan playpark on June 6 or 7 last year, attacking him there, transporting him to Loch of Kinnordy, near Kirriemuir, where he was further attacked with a baseball bat, knife and a heavy bladed instrument, setting him and his car on fire and murdering him.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Six other charges on the indictment involving Dickie and Davidson were dropped by the Crown earlier in the proceedings.

All three accused also took the stand to give evidence in their own defence in the trial’s closing stages.

The jury was presented with seven joint minutes of evidence agreed by the Crown and defence.

Trial judge Lord Pentland told the jury that, in considering the substantial amount of evidence before them, they must “entirely put out of your minds any pre-conceptions or prejudices one way or the other.

“You must not allow your judgment to be swayed at all by feelings of sympathy.”

He said emotions of “disapproval or revulsion must be put entirely aside.”

The trial continues.