Stepping out on road to £1m with Aberdeen Kiltwalk

Thousands of people across the north-east will be donning their kilts as part of a popular national charity walk.

Kiltwalk, the fifth largest fundraising event in the UK, is set to return to Aberdeen with some big changes.

Now in its 10th year, the event is backed by celebrities including Scots funnyman Kevin Bridges – who showed his support by sharing a now viral video, urging the public to get on board and “cut aboot in a kilt”.

The Hunter Foundation, which has financially supported the kiltwalk since 2015, pledged to increase its contribution this year.

The venture provides a 40% top up on all funds raised through the charity event, but announced in January that it would be providing a 50% boost for this year.

Every £1 raised becomes £1.50, with 150% of funds going to the charities chosen by the “kiltwalk heroes”, meaning Aberdeen is expected to smash the £1 million mark in a single day.

Philanthropist Tom Hunter said: “Kiltwalk is the lowest cost platform in Scotland for charity fundraisers to walk for what they care about.

“We hope our 50% top-up will help them along the way.

“I’d like to thank each and every person who takes part in our Kiltwalk events.

“We’ve seen just what impact it can have – from a young walker in Dundee raising £5 for the Sea Cadets to the biggest charities raising hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“Everyone is making a big difference all over Scotland, so we’ve decided to ‘up the ante’ and boost their fundraising with a 50% top-up.”

Comprised of three different walks of varying lengths – The Mighty Stride, The Big Stroll and The Wee Wander – there is a Kiltwalk designed for everyone to take part in this summer.

Last year, a total of 330 charities in Aberdeen and the surrounding areas benefitted from the event, which takes place in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee.

Paul Cooney, Kiltwalk CEO, said: “We’re counting down the hundred days until the Aberdeen Kiltwalk.

“Last year 3,200 big-hearted Kiltwalkers supported their causes raising £920,000.

“With the brilliant news that Sir Tom Hunter is uplifting the Kiltwalk top-up to 50% this year, we are on track to smash £1 million for charities in the north-east.

“I hope you can join us on the June 7 for a great day at Kiltwalk 2020.”

Choosing right event for you

Kiltwalk 2020 is set to return across four cities this year.

The popular charity event, which has been held since 2011, sees thousands of people put on a kilt and a smile in aid of their favourite cause.

With locations across Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, many choose to take on one walk or a ‘grand slam’ of all four.

Aberdeen Kiltwalk takes place on Sunday June 7, with the ultimate challenge of the 26-mile Mighty Stride beginning at 9am from Potarch Green.

The route moves through the stunning Blackhall forest, before following the Deeside Way through King George V Park in Banchory.

The Big Stroll is 15 miles between Crathes Castle and the combined end point, Duthie Park, where there is food and entertainment. It starts at 11am and is perfect for teams.

Those walking the Wee Wander will begin at noon and cover a distance of five miles, which is suitable for a fun family day out.

To register, visit https://www.thekiltwalk.co.uk/