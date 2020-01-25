Event to help Aberdeen graduates in to work

A programme that prepares graduates for the world of work will be held at an Aberdeen university next month.

The event will provide people from under-represented groups with the opportunities and skills to be as employable as possible in the energy sector.

The Association for Black and Ethnic Minority Engineers (AFBE-UK) Scotland has helped hundreds of attendees prepare for their first step on the career ladder. A range of services will be available, including mock interviews, at the Sir Ian Wood Building at Robert Gordon University.

The keynote address will be made by Madhu Krishna, the Global ITO Quality & Standardisation Leader, Oilfield Equipment at Baker Hughes.

It takes place on Saturday February 15 from 9am-5pm. To register visit https://bit.ly/2sXafhc